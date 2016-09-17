Slick Proposition 64 is bad for public health

5:34 Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says Pause

2:42 Video: Gavin Newsom on financing marijuana dispensaries

5:13 'One thing we don't want is to make the mistakes' of Colorado, Oregon, Washington - Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on marijuana

1:42 Elk Grove's Jamie Whitmore, cancer survivor and champion paracylist

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'

4:08 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle and forward Wilson Kneeshaw look forward to LA Galaxy II

0:29 Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal

0:51 Protesters cite animal rights, Cesar Chávez in opposing Burger Battle

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

2:29 49ers at Panthers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch