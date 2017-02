Why Democrats shouldn’t do what Republicans did on Supreme Court nominee

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge Pause

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

1:26 NASA Day of Remembrance: Space shuttle Columbia was lost 14 years ago on Feb. 1

1:17 Elk Grove's Gavin Reinwald taking football talent, great grades to UC Berkeley

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:11 Dawson Weber, Pleasant Grove, on signing letter of intent with North Dakota State