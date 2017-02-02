Amazing Super Bowl in the time of Trump

@SuperBowlLI First, let me tell you something, nothing more very very big league than the NFL, people. Very very big.
You got the New England Patriots, who I love – run by billionaire Bob Kraft, great guy, incidentally, and Tom Brady, great, great quarterback. Very hot wife. Hell with the Deflategate, right? So overblown. Sad!
And Bill Belichick. Super super Super Bowl coach, great friend of mine, unbelievably popular, look at his crowds, people. Very fantastic. They win so much, people, people are tired of them winning, believe me.
Really tired.
You also got the Atlanta Falcons – shouldn’t be there, a fluke. I know the feeling. Should have been the Cowboys, a great, fantastic, team that’s owned by a billionaire, Jerry Jones. Amazing guy. Winner, huge screen in the stadium. Hates the Redskins. I got no problem with the name. So much political correctness. Disgusting! And I love the tomahawk chop, Atlanta, OK? But that’s failing baseball.
The Super Bowl is what America’s all about, people. Have a beer, eat bowls of tacos, watch the game, check out the cheerleaders, all of which are very, very amazing, let me tell you. OK?
Halftime show? Lady Gaga? No talent, loser. Liberal meat-costume-wearing socialist. Low ratings, like Arnold. Shut her up, am I right? Kid Rock, Scott Baio are available. Send them in, coach!
Enjoy the game, folks. It’ll take your mind off Fake News, like The New York Times sports section. You call that football analysis? Give me a break. Totally biased toward the Jets and Giants.
Pass the Cheetos. Love them. Grab them and rub them in your hair. Whatever, people. May both teams win! Make Football Great Again!
