Trump just gave your internet privacy away

4:53 The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End Pause

0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future'

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

2:32 Sacramento Stories: Deadly Good Guys hostage standoff (April 4, 1991)

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump