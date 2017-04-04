Embracing dictators can be a bloody business

4:53 The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End Pause

1:20 Sen. Holly Mitchell talks about the 'cradle to prison pipeline'

1:28 Quiet to crazy: Here's how that storm will strike this week

0:36 A glance at Alix Tichelman, Folsom prostitute jailed for involuntary manslaughter

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa says he's long opposed 'three strikes,' death penalty

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington