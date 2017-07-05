Facing worsening wildfires, Congress seeks bipartisan answer. Where’s Tom McClintock?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? Pause 2:17 How a house party turned deadly for a Sacramento teen 3:20 A dead teen in a park. The story of a cold case 2:01 A dead teen, a killer on the loose, a mother’s grief 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:11 Trump protesters pack big guns 5:34 Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says 2:42 Video: Gavin Newsom on financing marijuana dispensaries 5:13 'One thing we don't want is to make the mistakes' of Colorado, Oregon, Washington - Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom on marijuana Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The drought is over, but that doesn't mean the end of calamity for Northern California – the abundance of rain and snow could produce more wildfires and drownings, officials say. Hector Amezcua and Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee

The drought is over, but that doesn't mean the end of calamity for Northern California – the abundance of rain and snow could produce more wildfires and drownings, officials say. Hector Amezcua and Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee