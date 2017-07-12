Here’s why to support Jerry Brown’s cap and trade deal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento Pause 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? 2:17 How a house party turned deadly for a Sacramento teen 3:20 A dead teen in a park. The story of a cold case 2:01 A dead teen, a killer on the loose, a mother’s grief 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:11 Trump protesters pack big guns 5:34 Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says 2:42 Video: Gavin Newsom on financing marijuana dispensaries Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The deal Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders in the Legislature made to extend the state's cap-and-trade system to battle climate change has many elements, including some to win Republican votes. Hawken Miller hmiller@sacbee.com

The deal Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic leaders in the Legislature made to extend the state's cap-and-trade system to battle climate change has many elements, including some to win Republican votes. Hawken Miller hmiller@sacbee.com