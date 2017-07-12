The Trump-Russia probe is not a witch hunt

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Here's what's in California's cap-and-trade deal Pause 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 1:30 Are downtown homeless in danger? 2:17 How a house party turned deadly for a Sacramento teen 3:20 A dead teen in a park. The story of a cold case 2:01 A dead teen, a killer on the loose, a mother’s grief 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:11 Trump protesters pack big guns 5:34 Tax reform is 'profoundly difficult' in California, Gavin Newsom says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases. C-SPAN

Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases. C-SPAN