How far can California go to get around that awful Republican tax law?

Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown released a video message Monday blasting the GOP-led tax bill, saying it is “bad for you and ... bad for America.” Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown released a video message Monday blasting the GOP-led tax bill, saying it is “bad for you and ... bad for America.” @JerryBrownGov / Twitter

