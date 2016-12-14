What is Trump’s connection with the Russians?

What’s Trump’s Russian secret?
Re “Tillerson should get scrutiny” (Editorials, Dec. 14): What deal has President-elect Donald Trump made with Russian President Vladimir Putin?
It cannot be coincidence that he defends Putin so vociferously. First, Trump fails to release his income tax forms that would bring to light his foreign financial commitments. Second, he vigorously insists that the Russians had nothing to do with election cyberattacks. How could he know that they didn’t, and shouldn’t he care? Third, he chooses for secretary of state Rex Tillerson, a Putin cohort whose focus will undoubtedly be enriching Exxon and making energy deals with the Russian president.
Trump’s romance with Russia is a very serious development that ignores decades of U.S.-Soviet/Russian relations. At best, Trump and Putin have worked out a deal that will enrich themselves. At worst, ignoring or rationalizing Putin’s forays into the Middle East and Eastern Europe, likely abrogating treaties, smacks of treason. And this is the trajectory that Trump and Tillerson are on.
Kathryn Lewis, Sacramento
Influence or just plain theft?
Re “Get to bottom of Russia’s role in 2016 campaign” (Editorials, Dec. 13): The bedrock of a democracy is that the people vote, and that the vote be counted honestly. We voted and the votes were counted. There is no evidence that the Russians, or anyone else, interfered with or subverted this process.
The information that voters choose to use to make their decisions is up to them. Influencing the voters in an effort to affect the outcome is done by deliberately providing or denying information. Anyone, foreign or domestic, can do this. Voters are capable of assessing the source, motivation and accuracy. While one would hope that the factor given the most weight is accuracy, it seems that many voters only care about the source.
The hacking of the DNC computers, like other such intrusions, comes under invasion of privacy and theft. Such actions certainly warrant investigation.
John Paul, Carmichael
Trump, Russians wrong target
Since the election the stream of vitriolic language regarding Donald Trump as the president-elect has been ceaseless. Now his election is the result of interference in the electoral process by the Russians. Seems to me Trump did not win the election; rather, Hillary Clinton lost it.
Perhaps her supporters should be looking at the operators behind Clinton’s campaign strategy and the Democratic National Committee, and asking some pointed questions about the wisdom of alienating so many voters by misguided comments (i.e., coal mine workers, undesirables, etc). Perhaps a lesson in overconfidence should be suggested.
If the Russians were involved in the hacking of the DNC and John Podesta’s emails, was any of the hacked data subsequently leaked untrue? And why was the security system employed by the Democrats apparently so weak? Introspection might be a better strategy than finding out what happened.
John F. Petkovich, Roseville
Election truth should set you free
Rather than condemning Russian hackers for exposing the corruption in American politics, we should be thanking them for the freedom of truth, and asking the media and politicians why they are so upset with the Russians, rather than being upset with the lies and corruption that enslaved us.
Bill Jurkovich,
Citrus Heights
Electoral College, please listen
Members of the Electoral College, please heed this: The date is drawing near. Dec. 19 may represent another day of infamy. The will of the American people may be subverted again by the Electoral College.
No, it wasn’t a landslide in Hillary Clinton’s favor, but, over 2 million more votes indicate a clear majority.
If we don’t act now, it will be too late.
Christine Shirley,
Citrus Heights
E-cigs are health threat to youths
Re “Soaring use of e-cigarettes by youth alarming” (Page 11A, Dec. 9): I applaud the U.S. surgeon general for identifying e-cigarettes as an emerging public health threat to our nation’s youths. As a tobacco education and prevention advocate, I see the impact of death and disease associated with smoking. Now, addictive electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco-related product among youths.
Increases in e-cigarette use shows the need for increased monitoring and prevention. Factors for increased use include flavorings and the way mass media shows use as normal. Initiation with flavorings in tobacco-related products, especially menthol, is concerning because young people who initiate smoking with flavoring are more likely to become regular smokers.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, killing more than 1,200 Americans daily. California and the country will benefit from strong public health policies that reduce and eventually eliminate new and emerging tobacco related products.
Twlia Laster, Sacramento
Big money for pay increases?
Re “In the fine print, SEIU contract includes 9 to 19 percent raises for many workers” (sacbee.com, Dec. 13): According to the article, some workers will receive up to 29 percent pay raise over the life of the contract. It still baffles me how the governor can find the money to run the government and give pay raises, yet we cannot find the money to fix the highways.
As an old accountant, just where did the money come from? I know, I know, we extended a tax on the rich. But that was intended to get us out of debt. Or was it?
Albert F. Kammerer,
Sacramento
