Letters: Donald Trump’s election was a rejection of Barack Obama’s tenure

1:10 Rocklin gun store burglars caught on camera Pause

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

1:19 Kings' DeMarcus Cousins impressed by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

0:39 Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"