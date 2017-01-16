Letters: Views on UC Davis protest

Protest shows left’s hypocrisy
Re “Conservatives hold UCD free-speech rally” (Page 1A, Jan. 15): Once again, the alt-left proves that while it demands tolerance – no, acceptance – for its views, it is unwilling to even grant tolerance for opposing views. It preaches anti-bullying, yet bullies people of opposing views into submission, then gloats over the accomplishment. It espouses “diversity” of appearance, but not of perspective.
Mike Harless,
Citrus Heights
We don’t need more hate speech
I grew up in Davis and learned to protest in Davis. It was a relatively tame protest, and the videos make this clear. No one was muzzled.
Milo Yiannopoulos has the right to speak, and we have the right to protest to stop hate speech. When we are in the middle of a coup where racism and sexism are normalized, the concept of free speech for the victors is nonsensical because they already have the floor. We are inundated with their hate speech. We certainly don’t need more of it.
Jennifer Ball, Pacifica
UC Davis event unfairly canceled
My son was at the UC Davis event with Milo Yiannopoulos. The event was shut down by violent protesters on the left. The College Republicans were told that the police would hold them responsible for any violence perpetrated there even though they were only trying to see a speaker.
Donna Muller,
Shingle Springs
