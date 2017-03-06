Donald Trump’s Russia ‘scandal’ is no such thing

Russia ‘scandal’ is no such thing
Re “Tracing the path of the Russia scandal” (Insight, March 4): I am not surprised that The Sacramento Bee would run an article asserting that a host of unproven allegations constitute a scandal. I won’t bother addressing that.
What is noteworthy is that within the article is the oft-repeated claim that during the campaign Donald Trump invited the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails. Anyone with a shred of objectivity would recognize that he was joking. But let us assume it was serious. That would allow two possible conclusions. The first is that Trump was inviting the hacking of totally benign emails containing nothing classified, as asserted by Clinton. The second is that Clinton was lying. Take your pick.
Paul Greisen, Sacramento
Trump is president; best get used to it
Re “Only sounding presidential” (Letters, March 4): President Donald Trump sounds presidential because that’s exactly the way he is. Think of the things that Trump promised the American people during the campaign, then think of what he has done: (1) Bring jobs back to America; (2) round up and deport illegal immigrants; (3) increase the border patrol personnel; (4) strengthen our military, and on and on. President Trump has done more in 43 days than Barack Obama did in eight years. We’ve never had a president who accomplished more in such a short time. Liberals don’t seem to get that.
Coty Artrip, Sacramento
Democrats are being sore losers
Democrats lost an election and can’t stop whining. Being a good loser is tough for kindergarten kids, but grown-ups should be able to handle the trauma. Democrats will have a very difficult next four years to grow up. The humor in their tantrums is great.
Dave Williams, Roseville
Trump is in way over his head
Re “Reject wiretap claim by Trump, FBI chief urges Justice Dept.” (Page1A, March 6): President Donald Trump says Barack Obama had him wiretapped. Once again a delusional and thin-skinned president who is unable to tolerate criticism lashes out. It is scary to think that this unstable president has in his possession the nuclear code and his hand on the button to launch nuclear devices, which he can launch at any time he feels provoked by any criticism aimed at him.
Gene Martineau, Roseville
Mike Pence is ready, waiting
Let’s try not to put too much media attention on the trashcan fires that President Donald Trump lights. They are a distraction to the big heist. Repeal health care, end environmental protection, build a useless wall, end banking regulation, deport millions of hardworking people. The list goes on. These actions are simply rolling out the red carpet for Vice President Mike Pence, the intended heir apparent to the throne.
Kristine M Johnson, Granite Bay
McClintock’s perilous attitude
Re “Hundreds turn out in protest, support at McClintock town hall” (Page 1B, March 5): If Rep. Tom McClintock thinks the views being expressed at his town hall meetings are those of the “minority” in this country, he is delusional. It is time to remind him that in the presidential election 54 percent of voters rejected Trump and voted for someone else.
Another 2 percent voted in the election but did not vote for a presidential candidate. So 56 percent of voters did not support Trump nor his divisive politics. Hardly a “minority.”
Any politician who ignores these numbers does so at his own peril.
Susie Williams, Sacramento
California leads on environment
Re “On environment, California is right to push back” (Editorials, March 2): Your editorial underscores that the health of California’s families and economy face a major threat from the unprecedented rollbacks of environmental protections by the Trump administration. As your editorial notes, “Clean air and water ought to be nonpartisan issues. Liberal or conservative, rich or poor, no living creature should have to worry that life’s essentials are unsafe.”
In addition to rollbacks that have already occurred, Trump’s Environmental Protection Administration director plans to gut vital programs needed to bring climate change under control, putting our country at risk and at odds with the community of nations committed to climate action.
Political myopia from Washington notwithstanding, California now has legislation designed to keep state health and environmental protections strong.
More states should follow Sacramento’s responsible action and safeguard their citizens and land from the anti-environmental efforts underway in Washington.
Dan Tefft, Newton, Mass.
