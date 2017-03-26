Letters: Don’t insult farmers with Devin Nunes

It’s irrelevant that Nunes is a farmer
Re “Schiff rises, Nunes falters in Russia investigation” (Editorials, March 24): I completely agree with the criticism of Rep. Davin Nunes for disclosing intelligence reports to the White House. But it seemed strange that The Bee thought it necessary to note that Nunes “comes from a farming family.” Why was that relevant?
It only makes sense if it was meant condescendingly. I come from “a farming family.” So did Lincoln. Truman farmed. Eisnhower’s ancestors were farmers. Even FDR identified himself on the ballot as a farmer. The Nunes family’s occupation has nothing to do with his ill-considered actions.
Ward Campbell,
Sacramento
Nunes must resign as committee chair
Re “Schiff rises, Nunes falters in Russia investigation” (Editorials, March 24): Rep. Devin Nunes has disqualified himself as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after his visit to the White House with “evidence” about ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.
He has undermined his important role and strained credibility with his denials about Roger Stone and Carter Page, two of the Trump campaign operatives that his committee is investigating. While Nunes has the right to protect the president in a partisan fashion, he cannot be impartial as chair of the House Intelligence Commmittee. Therefore, he must step down immediately.
Evan Gladsrone, Aptos
Kudos for finally looking at tent city
Re “Council cautiously OKs homeless tent campsite” (Page 3A, March 23): Finally, our City Council has agreed to try something to help the homeless population of Sacramento. Anyone who has been out of their warm, dry house this winter has seen that their plight is near a breaking point. Putting conditions on homeless people that they can’t meet just to receive shelter is keeping them outside and creating the nuisance that comes with it.
Many are mentally ill and we can’t change that easily. Their pit bull may seem threatening to us, but their dog may be their emotional lifeline. Let’s welcome the homeless and their pets to a location with showers, toilets and shelter from the rain. While there, social and health services can more readily assist.
Brenda Wolfson,
Sacramento
Homelessness plan should be a model
Re “SHRA backs Steinberg voucher plan to house the homeless” (Page 3A, March 16): Efforts to help Sacramento’s homeless population by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the City Council deserve praise. Their work could serve as a model for other city governments. But the solution needs to come, in part, from the state government.
This problem is a large one, but not unsolvable. Counties and cities need more funding very soon. Local governments must make the right choices and will have more freedom to do so if additional funds are provided.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
DAs must follow law, not feelings
Re “A refreshing, new approach to death penalty,” (Page 7B, March 22): ACLU Policy Director Ana Zamora’s remarkable op-ed about the death penalty truly deserves a response. She praises a Florida state attorney for refusing follow that state’s law by not seeking the death penalty for man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend and a police woman on the same day.
Then Zamora wrote that California voters would support abandoning the death penalty here. What color is the sky in Zamora’s world? Californians voted twice last November to support capital punishment for the worst murderers, by defeating Proposition 62 to abolish it, and passing Proposition 66 to speed its enforcement. I suspect the voters would be mad if their district attorneys put their personal views ahead of their duty to follow the law.
Michael Rushford,
Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, Carmichael
Council doesn’t need police video
Re “Sacramento City Council decisions creating crisis in the Police Department” (Soapbox, March 24): The City Council doesn’t need to see video of police on any case. Sheriff Scott Jones is right. Let law enforcement do their jobs. Instead of castigating them, find more money to keep them from leaving for better paying police work.
Brenda Baker, Orangevale
