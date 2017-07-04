Bruce Davis, a Charles Manson follower and convicted killer, waits moments before the start of his parole hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo in 2012. California Gov. Jerry Brown has blocked parole for Davis.
Letters to the Editor

July 04, 2017 4:40 AM

Take care of your pets on July 4

Manson follower

Re “California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower” (sacbee.com, June 23): Gov. Jerry Brown suggests Bruce Davis, a model inmate mellowed by age, does not deserve to come out and share those qualities we wish an inmate to display. What must parole be based on if not the witness of a life turned around? Revenge is a moral failure, not open to reason. Let’s remember Christian values we, especially our politicians, say our society is based upon. Are those values alive and well or is there an indelible mark against them?

Richard L. Connors,

Sacramento

Olmos on pets

Re “Edward James Olmos wants pet owners to stay home July 4” (sacbee.com, June 28): You know whether your pets are terrified of fireworks. If so, you should stay home with them on July 4th and New Year’s Eve and surrounding nights when people are using explosives. While you’re staying home with your pets, don’t shoot fireworks. It’s irresponsible for pet owners to traumatize their pets for the delight of making loud and colorful booms. Common sense dictates that it is way past time to ban the personal use of fireworks. If you don’t have pets, please get your boom-boom fun at a professional fireworks show and leave our neighborhoods free from the bombardment.

Meredith Richards, Elk Grove

Big dog

Our neighbors once left for a July 4 party, leaving behind their Saint Bernard dog. At the sound of the first firecracker, he bolted through our fence, through our screen door and landed on top of our bed. Stay home on the Fourth, with your dogs.

Bonnie Williamson, Folsom

Stay sober

Advice for the holiday: He who goes forth with a 5th on the 4th may not come forth on the 5th.

Walter Knutson,

Sacramento

 
