Take care of your pets on July 4

Manson follower
Re “California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower” (sacbee.com, June 23): Gov. Jerry Brown suggests Bruce Davis, a model inmate mellowed by age, does not deserve to come out and share those qualities we wish an inmate to display. What must parole be based on if not the witness of a life turned around? Revenge is a moral failure, not open to reason. Let’s remember Christian values we, especially our politicians, say our society is based upon. Are those values alive and well or is there an indelible mark against them?
Richard L. Connors,
Sacramento
Olmos on pets
Re “Edward James Olmos wants pet owners to stay home July 4” (sacbee.com, June 28): You know whether your pets are terrified of fireworks. If so, you should stay home with them on July 4th and New Year’s Eve and surrounding nights when people are using explosives. While you’re staying home with your pets, don’t shoot fireworks. It’s irresponsible for pet owners to traumatize their pets for the delight of making loud and colorful booms. Common sense dictates that it is way past time to ban the personal use of fireworks. If you don’t have pets, please get your boom-boom fun at a professional fireworks show and leave our neighborhoods free from the bombardment.
Meredith Richards, Elk Grove
Big dog
Our neighbors once left for a July 4 party, leaving behind their Saint Bernard dog. At the sound of the first firecracker, he bolted through our fence, through our screen door and landed on top of our bed. Stay home on the Fourth, with your dogs.
Bonnie Williamson, Folsom
Stay sober
Advice for the holiday: He who goes forth with a 5th on the 4th may not come forth on the 5th.
Walter Knutson,
Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments