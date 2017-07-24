Thomas Mullen looks into his "pod" home as his father, Jim, stands back looking at the damage to the "pod" on Thursday in Sacramento. Mullen's "pod" home was taken by Caltrans on July 12. The "pod" home was damaged when Caltrans impounded the home from Truckee Way off 34th Street. Thomas' father, Jim, built the home for his son as he attempts to care for his son through his struggles.
Letters to the Editor

July 24, 2017 9:34 AM

Dignity, housing, and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency

Dignity

Re “His father made him a ‘pod’ shelter to get him off the street. Then it was impounded” (sacbee.com, July 23): You only need so much to live. This is what I have learned as a high school student who spent the last week simply on a farm. You don’t need to eat meat in every meal. You don’t need electricity. You truly don’t need a toilet. But you need your dignity. We view homeless people as less than human, and treat them as so. But all that separates us from homeless people is a few bad decisions and or a mental illness. The day we realize we are all equal will be the day homelessness no longer exists as a problem.

Jacob Nelson, Carmichael

Housing

Re “Why Sacramento plans to demolish and replace an entire neighborhood” (sacbee.com, July 23): Sacramento plans to address its low-income housing and homeless issues by demolishing 218 occupied units, and replacing them with 200 low-income units and 280 garden apartments-town houses to be priced at market rates. In other words, nothing for the homeless except 218 more homeless families.

Frank Bowers, Citrus Heights

Mismanagement

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency is doubling the size of the housing projects off North 12th St., which means another evolution of mismanagement, lack of leadership and waste. As noted in the Alder Grove/Marina Vista Land Park Public Housing project, SHRA continues to contribute to issues such as crime, fear of retaliation by tenants, drugs dealings-use, prostitution, little or no security, no parking enforcement and more. If SHRA properties were managed by property management companies and not government-subsidized, the issues noted would be handled and dealt with and not left to linger.

Art Taylor, Sacramento

 
