Letters: Even law-abiding citizens need strict gun laws

Dangerous guns
Re “The law-abiding” (Letters to the Editor, Dec. 30): David Thompson requests The Bee study gun crimes “to determine how many are committed by concealed carry permit holders,” but says The Bee does not answer. He does not mention the NRA’s lobbying to prevent studies of gun violence. What studies we do have are troubling.
For example, in Washington state, researchers found nine occasions when gun owners shot and killed an intruder – the stories often cited as proof that guns protect people. In the same period, guns in people’s homes were implicated in 12 accidental deaths and 41 homicides. The number of suicides? Three hundred and thirty-three. Guns harmed their owners nearly 50 times as often as they protected them. Regulations prevent businesses from selling us useless medicines and toxic food. Looks like gun owners need similar kinds of protection.
Mark Dempsey, Orangevale
Case for gun laws
It’s always amusing when pro-gun advocates try to argue against reasonable gun laws or restrictions on carry permits. They argue that gun laws only hurt law-abiding citizens because criminals will just break those laws anyway. So, okay. Let’s get rid of all speed limits on highways because reckless drivers will speed anyway. Why have the IRS collect taxes and enforce tax laws when cheaters won’t file a return anyway? It’s a specious argument. Reasonable people know reasonable gun laws make sense.
Joe Farrelly, Roseville
The ‘bad guys’
The letter writer divides people into binary categories of “criminals” and the “law-abiding,” as if real people didn’t come in all shades of in-between. Most homicides aren’t committed by cartoon evildoers, but by the jilted lover, the jealous ex-spouse on the losing end of a custody case, the recently fired employee with a violent streak, and even the bullied high-schooler. What’s the NRA’s solution to keeping guns out of the hands of “good guys” who snap? Self-defense? Should we all just arm ourselves and be prepared 24/7 for a gunfight at home, at work or in church? No thanks.
David Fenimore, Reno
