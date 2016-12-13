Why ‘Dreamers’ don’t need pardons

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes Pause

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:42 Four fishermen rescued from island near Nimbus Dam

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher