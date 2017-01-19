After Trump’s election, more California Republicans buy into state as a model

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language) Pause

3:37 Portraits: Japanese internment camp survivors and relatives

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

0:33 Sacramento storm aftermath snarls traffic

1:54 A look at remaining storms heading our way and how they measure up to the first round

3:09 'That's still our brother out there. So we have to finish this thing out for Rudy,' DeMarcus Cousins after losing Rudy Gay

1:47 Woodland fire, police crews busy with I-5 rescue, restoring power, cleaning as storm hits

1:23 Downed tree crushes midtown home

2:35 Elusive wolverine (and marten) caught on camera in Idaho