Dianne Feinstein has had a Hall of Fame career. Now what?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Universal health care backers protest Assembly session Pause 1:15 Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces boos at San Francisco town hall 0:18 Time-lapse art by Stephanie Taylor: Oil pumpjacks 1:08 See Main Street Rio Vista come to life 2:57 Placer County deputy shows his dance moves to celebrate Independence Day 3:29 North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 2:00 Sacramento's most wanted: Shooting a pregnant woman? Oh, yeah, the cops want this guy 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 0:21 Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses 0:13 Fire crews kept busy on Fourth of July Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sen. Dianne Feinstein explained her approach to an audience at a San Francisco town hall who argued she should be more aggressive in countering the Trump administration. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

Sen. Dianne Feinstein explained her approach to an audience at a San Francisco town hall who argued she should be more aggressive in countering the Trump administration. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee