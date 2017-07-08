Why Dianne Feinstein should run again

The only thing more shocking to the body politic than the results of the presidential election has been the turmoil and constant specter of crisis and uncertainty that has followed.
Russian interference in our elections and the ongoing congressional investigations continue and demand our attention. We are besieged by presidential actions that are surreal, self-absorbed and unstable. And, we are confronted with efforts by Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders to destroy our current health care system and replace it with a system that will result in millions of Americans losing health coverage.
Every day brings a new attack on issues that matter deeply to California: immigration, climate change, the individual rights of our citizens, the preservation of our democracy, the education of our children and an economy that works for everyone.
At a time short on reason, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is a voice of sanity and calm, fighting these daily battles, leading the investigations and standing up for us every day. Her record on all of these issues is without equal.
I have watched the senator with admiration. As the leading Democratic member on the Judiciary Committee, she is relentless in her pursuit of truth on the Russian investigation and the possibility of obstruction of justice. She continues to lead the fight for immigration reform and the opposition to the Trump administration’s assault on a woman’s right to choose and civil rights for all Americans.
Her leadership on the Intelligence Committee continues to demonstrate that when it comes to the critical work of protecting our nation’s security, she is an undaunted guardian of both our security and our liberties.
Californians are fortunate that Dianne Feinstein is an influential and respected leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee where she battles every day to make sure California is treated fairly by the federal government.
She continues to make a real difference for our state and our nation. Her character, intellect, legislative skill and, yes, stature and influence, are critical for California and our future.
In these tumultuous times, when California needs a very strong, steady voice to stand up to the Trump administration and its congressional allies, we need Dianne Feinstein in the United States Senate. That’s why she should run again in 2018.
Phil Angelides was California Treasurer from 1999-2007 and chairman of the U.S. Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission from 2009-2011, pa@angelides.com.
