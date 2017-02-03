California shellackin’: Trump lost ground in Republican-leaning cities around state

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:16 Margaret Fortune says charter schools have gained ground on preparing black students

0:20 Jim Brulte challenges 'all comers' to cannonball contest

0:22 Assembly leader: Jerry Brown 'backed us into a corner' on housing package