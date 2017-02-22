See the most ethnically diverse communities in the Sacramento region

Sacramento remains one of the most ethnically diverse cities in America, and many neighborhoods across the greater region have a substantial number of residents from different ethnic backgrounds.
Ethnic diversity varies by neighborhood, with communities closer to the urban core usually home to a broader ethnic mix of residents.
To figure out the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the region, The Bee calculated how likely two people from the same ZIP code are likely to be from different ethnic backgrounds.
In the Meadowview neighborhood of Sacramento, there is a roughly 81 percent chance that two people picked at random will be from different ethnic backgrounds. Elk Grove, Natomas, Rancho Cordova and other urban communities have similarly high levels of diversity.
Rural Placer and El Dorado county communities tend to be the least diverse.
Among urban communities, there is a less than 25 percent chance that two residents picked at random from Orangevale, Granite Bay and Loomis will be from different ethnic backgrounds.
This map shows the ethnic diversity of every ZIP code in the four-county region. Click on the tabs at the top to see the prevalence of particular ethnic groups.
Comments