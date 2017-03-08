Data Tracker

Here’s what you need to earn to afford a two-bedroom rental in each Sacramento community

By Phillip Reese - preese@sacbee.com

Median rents in the Sacramento region have climbed to the point that hundreds of thousands of households can’t afford a two-bedroom place, according to a Bee review of data from real estate tracking firm Zillow.com.

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment or home was about $1,450 in January, up by $100 compared to January 2016. Median rents in the region have climbed $250 since January 2014.

Real estate experts often advise households not to spend more than a third of their income on rent. At current price levels, more than 40 percent of households in the Sacramento region would spend too much of their income on rent for a typical two-bedroom.

The region’s cheapest rentals were in the Rosemont community, where a two-bedroom rental typically costs about $1,100 a month, according to Zillow. A household would need to make about $40,000 a year to afford that apartment. About 265,000 households in the region make less than $40,000 annually, census figures show.

The region’s most expensive rentals were in El Dorado Hills, Granite Bay and near downtown Sacramento. Rent for a two-bedroom in those areas is typically north of $1,750.

Even with the large price increases, the Sacramento region remains affordable relative to other large metropolitan areas in California. Median rent for a two-bedroom in the Los Angeles metro stood at $2,550 in January. In the San Francisco metro, it was just over $3,000.

 

