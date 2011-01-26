Search average teacher, superintendent pay for California school districts

California teachers saw a healthy pay bump in 2016, and average teacher pay in California has fully recovered from the last recession, new state figures show.
The average teacher salary in 2016 was $77,179, up 4.2 percent from 2015, according to the data.
Between 2009 and 2013, in the midst of recession-driven government cutbacks, average inflation-adjusted teacher pay in California fell by about 5 percent. It started rebounding in 2014 and today is 2 percent higher than it was in 2009, after adjusting for inflation.
Staffing also continues to rebound after falling during the recession. The number of teachers grew by about 6,000, or 2 percent, from 2015 to 2016.
Among other findings: The average superintendent salary in 2016, excluding part-timers, was roughly $186,500, up 4 percent from 2015. That figure reflects base pay and does not include the stipends and bonuses incorporated into many school chiefs' contracts.
The data also show that teacher pay continues to vary widely by district. Seven Bay Area school districts paid their teachers, on average, more than $100,000 in 2016. Another 15 districts in rural areas paid their teachers an average salary that fell below $45,000 annually. The disparities in pay reflect, at least in part, the wide variations in housing expenses and community affluence in different regions of California.
Note: Roughly 19 percent of districts -- most of them very small -- did not report 2016 teacher pay data to the state.
Source: 2015-16 Certificated Salary Data, California Department of Education
