Crunching numbers in the Kings’ road victory over the Brooklyn Nets

A statistical look at the Kings’ 122-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center:
4: Players from each team to score in double figures.
4: 30-point quarters in the game. The Kings scored at least 30 in every quarter except the second. The Nets scored 35 points in the first.
7: Consecutive losses for the Nets.
7: Consecutive losses by the Kings to the Nets before Sunday’s victory.
7: Lead changes in the game.
11: Steals in the game for the Kings. Center DeMarcus Cousins led all players with four.
11: Rebounds by Cousins, a game high.
13: 3-pointers made by the Kings. Cousins led all players with four.
We'll take it. https://t.co/UfYBZtRi4N— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 28, 2016
16: Longest run of the game, which was achieved by the Kings.
37: Points scored by Cousins, a game high.
Boogie drops 37 points (4-5 3PT) & 11 rebounds, as @SacramentoKings earn road victory. He earns our #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/1e5bSxB46m— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 28, 2016
50: Points in the paint scored by the Kings, compared to the Nets’ 36.
92.9: Free-throw percentage for the Nets, who made 13 of 14. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic had the miss.
8,846: Points scored by Cousins in his career, which puts him third in the Kings’ Sacramento era. He passed Chris Webber, who had 8,843 points.
