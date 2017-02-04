Sports

Kings end three-game slide by stunning Warriors in overtime

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Kings ended their three-game losing streak by stunning the Golden State Warriors in overtime Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. Darren Collison had 18 points. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists.

Turning point: The Kings forced Curry into two misses late when the Warriors had a chance for the lead, the last coming with 3.4 seconds left in OT when Anthony Tolliver contested Curry at the rim.

X factor: The Kings’ bench had three players score in double figures. Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points. Tolliver and Matt Barnes each had 11 points each. Barnes grabbed 14 rebounds.

Records: Kings 20-31, Warriors 43-8

Jason Jones

