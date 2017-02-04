Sacramento Kings

February 4, 2017 10:31 PM

Kings end three-game slide by stunning Warriors in overtime

Player of the game: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Kings ended their three-game losing streak by stunning the Golden State Warriors in overtime Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. Darren Collison had 18 points. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists.

Turning point: The Kings forced Curry into two misses late when the Warriors had a chance for the lead, the last coming with 3.4 seconds left in OT when Anthony Tolliver contested Curry at the rim.

X factor: The Kings’ bench had three players score in double figures. Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points. Tolliver and Matt Barnes each had 11 points each. Barnes grabbed 14 rebounds.

Records: Kings 20-31, Warriors 43-8

Jason Jones

DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins happy with the work bench has been putting after win vs Golden State Warriors on Saturday, February 4, 2017 in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings

Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Kings

