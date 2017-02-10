This game by Draymond Green is unmatched in NBA history. And he only had 4 points.

“We don’t need me to score,” Warriors forward Draymond Green told sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude after the game in which he proved that point more than ever.
Green became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with fewer than 10 points scored, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He did it by recording a franchise-record 10 steals, one off the NBA record, during the Warriors’ 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Green’s final stat line: 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, five blocks, four points and two turnovers. See the history making steal below.
.@Money23Green making history! pic.twitter.com/Oz8M2SSKpw— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) February 11, 2017
“That’s who I am,” he told Gold-Onwude of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. “I have to bring it on the defensive end.”
It was Green’s fourth triple-double this season and the 18th of his career.
“A lot of guys on this team can score,” said Green, who went 2-of-6 from the field.
True. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting. Kevin Durant had 24 points, and Steph Curry added 18.
Draymond Green:2nd in NBA history with at least 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a game (Alvin Robertson, 1986)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 11, 2017
The Spurs’ Alvin Robertson had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 10 assists for a quadruple-double against the Suns in 1986.
