Folsom runner Biwott: From the American River Bike Trail to fourth at the Boston Marathon

Folsom runner Shadrack Biwott is basking in an exceptional run at his first Boston Marathon, where on Monday he finished fourth in an elite field.

Biwott, 32, trains along the American River bike trail. The native of Kenyan is an American citizen and once was as an elite runner for the Sacramento Running Association.

He finished Boston in a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 8 seconds, which was about three minutes and 30 seconds behind the winner Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya.

After graduating from the University of Oregon, where he ran with teammate Galen Rupp, who finished second in the Boston Marathon, he arrived in Folsom, where he ran for the SRA elite team.

Then he moved on to Mammoth Lakes to train with the Mammoth Lakes TC. He has now moved back to Folsom and runs independently from any team and any major sponsor.

He has been on a tear lately: seventh at the 2016 US Olympic marathon trials in Los Angeles and fifth at the New York City marathon in the fall.

“The last year has been very good to him,” said Ellen Moore, SRA spokeswoman.

While he is not part of the SRA’s group of elite runners, he is still very much involved in the organization’s youth fitness efforts in the community.

“He supports our causes,” Moore said. “He’s always first in line to come and speak to kids on our behalf. In turn, we do support him.”

Moore said that in her pre-Boston conversations with Biwott, the runner told her he was feeling good going into the race.

“He was as fit as he ever has been,” Moore said. “He has not received the recognition or support from major sponsors like he should. He’s just a really good guy. Hopefully, now, after this string of the Olympic trials, New York and Boston, he will get his due.”

Biwott grew up poor in Kenya where he ran to school four miles, ran back home for lunch, then back to school for afternoon class and then home once again.

“It was part of our lifestyle,” said Biwott a few years ago in an SRA news release.

After college, he moved to Folsom, where he enjoyed attending his children’s soccer games and going on bike rides with his family.

He did not get serious about running until he was about 13 years old and his brothers persuaded him to focus on the sport, according to an archived news release from the SRA.