Giants call up River Cats’ Christian Arroyo

The River Cats’ Christian Arroyo is headed to the big leagues.
The Giants called up Arroyo, 21, on Monday.
Congrats, Christian! ✌✌ #ClawsUp #SFGiants @arroyo_c @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/LdyXOj78kh— River Cats (@RiverCats) April 24, 2017
Arroyo was slashing .446/.478/.692 in 16 games at Triple-A Sacramento, The Bee’s Matt Kawahara reports, and he went 4-for-6 yesterday including a walkoff.
Less than a week ago, Arroyo said of the possibility of getting called up: “When it’s that time, it’ll happen.”
That time is now.
Check out this Giants lineup pic.twitter.com/jiSVW6OHoq— John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) April 24, 2017
Outfielder Drew Stubbs also was called up and the Giants designated Chris Marrero for assignment, NBC Sports Bay Area reported. Aaron Hill was moved to the disabled list.
