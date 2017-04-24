Sports

April 24, 2017 4:14 PM

Giants call up River Cats’ Christian Arroyo

By Kalin Kipling

The River Cats’ Christian Arroyo is headed to the big leagues.

The Giants called up Arroyo, 21, on Monday.

Arroyo was slashing .446/.478/.692 in 16 games at Triple-A Sacramento, The Bee’s Matt Kawahara reports, and he went 4-for-6 yesterday including a walkoff.

Less than a week ago, Arroyo said of the possibility of getting called up: “When it’s that time, it’ll happen.”

That time is now.

Outfielder Drew Stubbs also was called up and the Giants designated Chris Marrero for assignment, NBC Sports Bay Area reported. Aaron Hill was moved to the disabled list.

