Republic FC blanked in big game vs. L.A. Galaxy

In the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match, Sacramento Republic FC couldn’t get on the board vs. Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy.
While Sacramento toppled MLS team Real Salt Lake 4-1 on June 14, the Galaxy proved to be too much of a challenge Wednesday night at StubHub Center in Carson. Los Angeles won 2-0.
The Republic fended off the Galaxy in the first half, but L.A. turned it up in the second. The Galaxy’s Ariel Lassiter scored off of a free kick in the 47th and Bradford Jamieson followed that up with a goal two minutes later.
There were two underdog wins in U.S. Open Cup play Wednesday, however: FC Cincinnati topped the Chicago Fire, 3-1, and Miami FC beat Atlanta United, 3-2.
The Galaxy now faces the San Jose Earthquakes in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup on July 10.
