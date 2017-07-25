Mayweather-McGregor fight coming live to a theater near you

Interested in watching the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, but don’t want to drop nearly $100 to watch it on pay-per-view?
Not only can you save a chunk of money, you can see it on a big screen as well.
The bout will be shown live at several movie theaters across the country when Mayweather and McGregor square off Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Advance tickets are on sale though fathomevents.com for $40 each – considerably less than the $89.95 price tag for a standard-definition pay-per-view feed. A high-definition viewing costs $10 more.
There are nine theaters in the Sacramento region showing the fight. They are:
▪ Century Arden and XD, 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento.
▪ Regal Natomas Marketplace Stadium 16 and RPX, 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento.
▪ Century Sacramento Greenback 16, 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento.
▪ Century Laguna 16, 9349 Big Horn Blvd., Elk Grove.
▪ Century Folsom 14, 261 Iron Point Road, Folsom.
▪ Century Roseville 14 and XD, 1555 Eureka Road, Roseville.
▪ Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 and IMAX, 2101 Vine St., El Dorado Hills.
▪ Cinemark Yuba City 8, 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City.
▪ Regal Stockton City Centre Stadium 16 & IMAX, 16222 N. El Dorado St., Stockton.
Mayweather (49-0, 26 knockouts) came out of retirement to fight McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion in the UFC who will appear in his first professional boxing match.
