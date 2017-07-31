Sports

Sports Night: A’s trade Sonny Gray

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

July 31, 2017 10:52 PM

Voisin: The A’s keep ripping off fans. This time, they trade Sonny Gray. When will it stop?

Sonny Gray is the latest star to be developed by the A’s and then traded away. Team officials have been using the same sorry excuse for too long.

Bay Bridge Series: Semien’s grand slam helps lift A’s past Giants, 8-5

Marcus Semien hits a grand slam off reliever George Kontos in the sixth inning, and the A’s hold on to beat the Giants 8-5 Monday, hours after trading ace Sonny Gray.

Kings: Solid background – and keeping his sanity – makes Williams ready for front-office job

Brandon D. Williams, the Kings’ new assistant general manager, did all he could to succeed, including law school.

49ers: Secondary running low on safeties after Jaquiski Tartt is injured

The 49ers may have to add to their secondary after their three top safeties were injured in the first five days of training camp.

Raiders: Grand jury declines rape charges against rookie Conley

A grand jury in Cleveland decides not to charge Raiders rookie Gareon Conley with any crimes after a rape investigation.

Olympics: Los Angeles reaches deal with leaders for 2028 Games

Los Angeles reaches an agreement with Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.

View the day's summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: 'Armstead has done a good job inside and outside'

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: 'Armstead has done a good job inside and outside'

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: 'Armstead has done a good job inside and outside'
Heavyweight bout: Pass rush drill at 49ers camp

Heavyweight bout: Pass rush drill at 49ers camp
Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations

Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations

