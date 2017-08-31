Kings center Sim Bhullar warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Sleep Train Arena on April 3, 2015. Bhullar, now in the Chinese National Basketball League, recently tried to help stop fighting during a massive brawl in a playoff game.
Kings center Sim Bhullar warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Sleep Train Arena on April 3, 2015. Bhullar, now in the Chinese National Basketball League, recently tried to help stop fighting during a massive brawl in a playoff game. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

Former Kings player acts as peacemaker in major basketball brawl

By Noel Harris

August 31, 2017 4:08 PM

When things turned ugly in a basketball game, a former Kings player attempted to restore some peace ... unsuccessfully.

During a playoff contest Sunday between the Henan Shedianlaojiu and Guangxi Rhinos of the Chinese National Basketball League, a massive brawl broke out and several players can be seen throwing some serious punches.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, tempers flared when the Rhinos’ Isaiah Austin – who was once considered an NBA lottery talent until being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome in 2014 – took a hard foul. What ensued was several players on each side fighting en masse.

While the video quality isn’t really clear, Bhullar – who’s listed at 7-foot-5 and 360 pounds – reportedly steps in to try and stop the fighting. He’s No. 35 in red on the video.

Despite Bhullar’s attempts at keeping the peace, the fights go on for a few minutes.

Yahoo! reports that both teams could face discipline, which could include playoff disqualification and suspensions for players and team leaders that could be anywhere between eight games and three seasons.

Bhullar, the first player of Indian descent in NBA history, appeared in just three games for the Kings near the end of the 2014-15 season. He made just one of his two shot attempts, scoring two points to go with one rebound, one assist and one blocked shot.

