Watch this UC Davis grad, local business owner on American Ninja Warrior tonight

UC Davis graduate, gymnast and local business owner Anna Shumaker is set to appear on Wednesday night's episode of American Ninja Warrior.
Shumaker graduated from UC Davis in 2014 with her bachelor's degree in exercise biology. She competed in gymnastics for 18 years, including for the Aggies, and retired from the sport in April 2014 following several injuries. Born in Richmond, Va., Shumaker resides in Sacramento and owns two businesses, ShuFit Personal Training, which is located in West Sacramento, and OnPoint Nutrition.
Shumaker said she's looking forward to seeing how her performance from the Los Angeles qualifier in March looks on TV and is excited for her friends and family to be able to watch.
"I ran the course in the middle of the night, so it was a very exhilarating, adrenaline-filled nerve wracking experience," she said. "When you go to compete, we haven't seen those obstacles before. We don't get a practice run. While I was competing, I had an absolute blast. I enjoyed every second of it and absolutely loved it."
Episode two of American Ninja Warrior season 10 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Shumaker is coming off an appearance in the finals of Team Ninja Warrior's second season as part of Team NorCal Ninjas. She also competed on season nine of American Ninja Warrior, but said her run was not aired.
She began training for American Ninja Warrior in 2015 and saw it as a way to fulfill the competitive drive that fueled her gymnastics career.
"I wasn’t ready to give up the challenges and excitement that gymnastics brought me," she says in an autobiography on her website. "It was mentally and physically the perfect replacement for what gymnastics left behind."
Shumaker graduated from Alameda High School in 2010.
