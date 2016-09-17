Sacramento State football falls to Weber State

Sacramento State switched quarterbacks but couldn’t generate enough offense Saturday night, losing 14-7 to Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
Hornets starting quarterback Nate Ketteringham completed 2 of 5 attempts for 9 yards before being replaced by Kolney Cassel in the second quarter. Cassel was 14 of 32 for 116 yards.
Sac State (0-3) couldn’t contain Wildcats quarterback Jadrian Clark. He was 25 of 35 for 375 yards and a touchdown and ran for 71 yards and the winning touchdown on 12 carries.
On the decisive drive in the fourth quarter, Clark was 4 of 5 for 34 yards and had two carries for 29 yards, including a 10-yard keeper for a 14-7 lead with 1:42 to play.
The Hornets capitalized on a special-teams gaffe for their touchdown. In the second quarter, Nolan Merker’s punt hit the head of a Weber State player and was recovered by Allen Perryman at the Wildcats’ 9. Demetrius Warren ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Weber State (1-2) tied it on Clark’s 7-yard pass to Drew Batchelor.
The Wildcats finished with 520 total yards.
Warren led all rushers with 81 yards on 16 carries. The Hornets totaled 270 yards.
Comments