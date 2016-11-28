UC Davis to name Dan Hawkins its new football coach

Dan Hawkins is returning to where his coaching career began with the announcement Monday night that he is the new UC Davis football coach.
The former Boise State and Colorado coach will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Aggie Stadium. The event is open to the public.
Hawkins, 56, played fullback at UCD in 1981 and 1982 before becoming an assistant coach to his mentor, the late Jim Sochor, from 1983 to 1985.
Hawkins had accepted the job as the offensive coordinator at Florida International under new coach Butch Davis earlier this month, but the hire was never made official by the school.
Hawkins helped lead Boise State to national prominence as head coach from 2001 to 2005. The Broncos went 53-11 overall and 37-3 in the Western Athletic Conference and appeared in four bowl games during his tenure.
But he didn’t match that success at Colorado, where he was 19-39 overall and 10-27 in the Big 12 Conference in five seasons before his firing in 2010.
Hawkins spent 2011 and 2012 working as a college football studio analyst for ESPN before a short-lived stint as coach of the Canadian Football League Montreal Alouettes in 2013. Hawkins was fired after starting the season 2-3.
Hawkins began his head-coaching career at Christian Brothers High School and later led NAIA Willamette to a 39-12-1 record from 1993 to 1997.
Hawkins has coached as an assistant at College of the Siskiyous (1988-91) and Sonoma State (1992).
Hawkins replaces Ron Gould, who was fired on Nov. 21.
