Dan Hawkins comes home to ‘re-energize’ UC Davis football program

1:36 Cool Hand Jake still a QB in charge Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

0:37 Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished?

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

0:56 Kevin de León says he won't settle on climate change 'just to get it done'