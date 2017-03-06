Coach of Year, All-Big West first-team honors for UC Davis women

After clinching the Big West Conference women’s basketball championship on Saturday, the individual awards came flooding in for the Aggies on Monday morning.
UC Davis coach Jennifer Gross, who led the Aggies to a 14-2 conference record and the program’s second since 2010, was named the Big West Coach of the Year on Monday morning.
Two of her players, sophomore forward Morgan Bertsch and junior forward Pele Gianotti, were named to the All-Big West first team.
Junior guard Dani Nafekh was a second-team selection and forward Nina Bessolo was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team.
UC Davis, 23-6 overall, is the top seed in the Big West Conference tournament and automatically advances to the semifinals in a noon game Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The Aggies’ opponent will come out of the quarterfinals played Wednesday night in Long Beach.
Nafekh scored 14 of her team-high 19 points on Saturday night to lead the Aggies to a 63-55 victory at Cal State Northridge, where UC Davis clinched the regular-season title and tournament’s top seed.
It was Gross’ 101st victory over her coaching career.
The Aggies will look to win their second conference tournament championship since 2011 and advance to the NCAA Women’s Tournament. By winning the Big West, the Aggies automatically earn a spot in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament should they lose in the conference tournament.
The Aggies’ semifinal game will be streamlined on ESPN3.com and televised by Fox Sports Prime Ticket.
