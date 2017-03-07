Sacramento State men beat Idaho State in Big Sky tourney opener

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

0:06 Watch sun rising across the United States in this satellite imagery

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:06 Caught on camera: Robber at Stockton store aims gun at clerk

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life