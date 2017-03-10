UC Davis women upset by UC Santa Barbara in Big West semifinals

UC Davis’ hopes to reach the NCAA Women’s Tournament ended when fourth-seeded UC Santa Barbara upset the top-seeded Aggies 73-59 in Friday’s semifinal of the Big West Conference’s tournament at the Honda Center.
Despite the loss, Davis (23-7) will play in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament after winning the Big West’s regular-season championship.
The Aggies took a 30-29 halftime lead on Rachel Nagel’s three-point shot at the buzzer, then collapsed in the third quarter.
The Gauchos (16-15) made all 10 of their field-goal attempts in building a 43-36 advantage with 4:23 left in the quarter. Meanwhile, UCD scored only four points on free throws during a span of 6 minutes, 22 seconds.
Nagel finished with a team-high 18 points. Morgan Bertsch and Pele Gianotti added 12 points apiece before Bertsch fouled out with 3:34 to play.
Drea Toler came off the bench to lead UCSB with 23 points and seven assists to help the Gauchos get its first victory in three tries this season against the Aggies. Onome Jemerigbe added 21 points and Drew Edelman scored 12 points.
