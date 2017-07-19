Injured Cal and Jesuit athlete gets visit from actor Bill Murray during rehab

Cal Bears rugby player and former Jesuit High School student Robert Paylor got a visit from actor Bill Murray during his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Murray was visiting patients at the hospital when he stopped by to see Paylor, who suffered paralysis during the early stages of Cal’s Varsity Cup championship match May 6 against Arkansas State.

The actor joked around while Paylor smiled. At one point Murray placed a stethoscope on Paylor’s forehead.

Another video posted on a GoFundMe page for the injured athlete shows Paylor out sailing. Nearly three-quarters of a million dollars has been raised toward his rehabilitation.

In early June, Cal Rugby coach Jack Clark posted a statement about Paylor’s spinal cord injury. After the operation to stabilize his spine, Paylor battled pneumonia, high blood pressure and difficulty swallowing, Clark wrote on Facebook.

“Throughout this truly difficult period, Robert has been a champion, battling every day to restore his health in order to be cleared by doctors for the next stage of his rehabilitation,” Clark said.

On June 1, Paylor was transferred from a Santa Clara hospital by private medical airplane to the Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., a rehabilitation medical center that specializes in the neuro-rehabilitation and research of patients with spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury.

“Throughout this injury, Robert’s faith has remained unbelievably strong,” Clark said. “He is a courageous individual with an elite work ethic. If anyone can make gains through rehabilitation, it will be Robert.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:16 Bill Murray visits paralyzed rugby player and Jesuit grad Robert Paylor Pause 1:19 Sac State AD Mark Orr: New events center is a priority 1:08 Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor moves from chair to bed 0:50 Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player 0:19 Watch Jim Harbaugh give Pope Francis Michigan helmet, sneakers during trip to Vatican City 2:08 Huskies offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith talks Jake Browning 13:08 Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on 17:43 Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina 18:40 Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end 17:15 Final Four postgame: Most nervous team in tourney? Gonzaga addresses critics Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Paralyzed Cal rugby player Robert Paylor moves from chair to bed Robert Paylor, the 20-year-old Jesuit High graduate who suffered a crushed vertebrae during a national rugby championship match, is helped from a chair to his bed in this video that was posted on his GoFundMe page, which is halfway to its goal of $1 million. Jennifer Osur Douglas