UC Davis' impressive season ends with loss to Indiana in WNIT quarterfinal

The Aggies' postseason run ended Sunday afternoon, but the UC Davis women's basketball team still put together one of the program's most successful seasons since joining Division I 11 years ago.
Indiana (21-14) defeated UC Davis 81-66 in the Women's National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal round. Advancing to the quarterfinal represented UC Davis' deepest run in the WNIT.
The Aggies finished the season 28-6, their best record since joining Division I. UC Davis went 29-3 and made an Elite Eight appearance in the Division II tournament for the 1996-97 season.
Sunday's loss brings the Aggies' record to 5-5 in the WNIT. The five wins, all coming in the last two seasons, are the most among Big West Conference teams. UC Davis also has one appearance in the NCAA Division I Tournament, where they lost to Stanford in 2011.
The Hoosiers got a combined 54 points from Tyra Buss (30) and Amanda Cahill (24). A balanced Aggies squad saw Rachel Nagel lead with 14 points, followed by Morgan Bertsch with 13, Dani Nafekh with 12 and Pele Gianotti with 11.
Indiana moves on to face the winner of Sunday night's South Dakota-TCU quarterfinal.
