What’s next for Champ after breakout U.S. Open? Amateur’s drive up rankings continues

In golf news that doesn’t involve the British Open ...
Cameron Champ hasn’t dilly-dallied since his breakout performance at last month’s U.S. Open.
He was the qualifying medalist in the North and South Amateur at Pinehurst before losing in the round of 32 in match play. Last week, he won the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship at Prairie Dunes.
Champ’s surge has vaulted him into Walker Cup United States team consideration. The 22-year-old Sacramentan is 32nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and will move up when the numbers are updated to reflect his Trans-Miss win.
The United States Golf Association picks the 10-member U.S. Walker Cup team in August at the conclusion of the U.S. Amateur. Champ is exempt into the U.S. Am via his world ranking and U.S. Open finish.
The Walker Cup pits the U.S. against Great Britain and Ireland every other year. This year’s matches are Sept. 9-10 in Los Angeles, which would preclude Champ from playing in the California State Fair Championship at Haggin Oaks.
Good playing
▪ David Laskin (Elk Grove), Alex Lee (Sacramento), Jeffrey Inouye-Wong (Roseville) and Ben Corfee (El Macero) have qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Riviera in Los Angeles.
▪ Lee won the Sacramento County Men’s Championship, shooting a final-round 5-under-par 65 at Ancil Hoffman to beat Roseville’s Josh Sedeno by two shots.
▪ Emilee Hoffman (Folsom) won the Sacramento County Women’s Championship by four shots with a two-round total of 1-under 145 at Ancil Hoffman. She won the city title at Bing Maloney last month.
▪ Ben Geyer (Arbuckle) is 27th on the Canadian Tour money list after five events. The top five after 12 events earn a place on the Web.com Tour.
▪ John Catlin (Gold River) has made eight of nine cuts on the Asian Development Tour this season and is 19th on the money list.
▪ Spencer Levin (Elk Grove) is 155th on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list. Projected to get into four more tournaments before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin next month, Levin is going to need a strong push to reach the top 125 and retain his exempt status for next season. Nick Watney (Dixon) is 107th.
New LPGA Tour dress code
The LPGA Tour has introduced a new dress code that takes effect this week. The new no-nos include: Plunging necklines, leggings as pants, joggers and racerback tank tops without a collar.
Infractions will result in a $1,000 fine for a first offense and double thereafter.
“Skirts, skorts and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over,” read a line item in an email to tour players from LPGA Player President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman.
Players have come out for and against the new policy. Many said the changes were intended to address the habits of only a few players.
Responded golf writer and Fox TV analyst Robert Lusetich via Twitter: “Is my Sunday school teacher, Sister Margaret, writing the LPGA dress code?”
