Death, taxes ... a decline in flexibility. How older golfers are winding back the clock

Fitness trainer Charles Burton, left, works with Phil Shaver, 73, of Davis who participates in a core strengthening exercise in a building dedicated to fitness training at the Ancil Hoffman golf course on Sept. 21 in Sacramento. Golf-specific fitness for players 50-80 is on the rise as older players are doing everything they can to be flexible, strong and competitively relevant as they attempt to stave off the effects of older age. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com