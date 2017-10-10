‘Everybody said don’t do it’: Levin cashed in and paid for it. Golf gave him a mulligan

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby

Justin Timberlake holds Logan James Hood at the American Century Championship tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada while Steph Curry sings a song from The Lion King. The baby's father, Michael Hood, a Roseville resident, yelled out to Timberlake, Curry and other stars to hold Logan as they walked by, but Timberlake was the only one to honor his request.Timberlake also made headlines after he was seen comforting a woman hit by an errant tee at the tournament last week.