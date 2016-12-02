Semone runs for 337 yards; Oakdale routs Christian Brothers for title

Christian Brothers High School Falcons Sam Tanberg (20), tackle Oakdale Mustangs William Semone (2), during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jamarri Jackson (21), runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jamarri Jackson (21), runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, looks on the field during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), chases down Oakdale Mustangs Cullen Bearden (21), after he threw a pick-six during the fourth quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Bryan Lucas (30), runs with the ball during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Matt Marengo (11), runs with the ball during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Oakdale Mustangs William Semone (2), fumbles the ball during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), catches the ball for a touchdown to lead 14-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jack O'Hearn (25), just misses a catch during the second quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), passes the ball during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), is pushed out of bounds while attempting to catches the ball during the second quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jamarri Jackson (21), runs with the ball after his catch during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), catches the ball for a touchdown to lead 14-7 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), sits on the round after he was sacked during the second quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Matt Marengo (11), catches the ball during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jack O'Hearn (25), just misses a catch during the second quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Matt Marengo (11),reacts inside the locker room after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Jamarri Jackson (21), runs for a touchdown to lead 7-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), runs with the ball after his catch during the second quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, walks off the field with his team after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons gather just before their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), ties his grandfathers WWII dog tag to his shoe before the game as they get ready to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), and Jimmy Ghilardi (66), walks off the field after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Anthony Davis (52), is hugged after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Pat Barnes (15), reacts after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Anthony Davis (52), meets fans in the stands after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), walks off the field after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), walks off the field after he threw a pick-six during the fourth quarter to trail 51-14 as they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), yells to teammates on the field during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, talks to his team during a time out during the fourth quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, comforts Joe McCarley (55), after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, looks on the field during the third quarter as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons varsity football team face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons come on to the field to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Matthew Desimone (2), sits on the sidelines just before their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
before the game as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falconscome on the to the field before the game to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons come on to the field to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Cameryn Walker (3), gets taped inside the locker room before the game as they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Christian Brothers High School Falcons come off the bus to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, talks to the media as they come off the bus to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons come out of the locker room to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, talks to his team inside the locker room before the game before the game as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, prays with his team inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), reacts inside the locker room after their 51-14 loss to the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), prays with his team inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, talks over plays with Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, tapes up the schedual in the locker room before the game as they get ready to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Trainers tape up Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Stewart (17), inside the locker room before the game before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), prays with his team inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, prays with his team inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Caeden Laffan (31), gets ready inside the locker room before the game before the game as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Trainers tape up players on the Christian Brothers High School Falcons inside the locker room before the game before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, prays with his team inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons head coach Daniel Carmazzi, talks over plays with Christian Brothers High School Falcons Tyler Vander Waal (18), inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Trainers tape up players inside the locker room before the game as they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons get ready inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falconscome on the to the field before the game to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons come onto the field before the game to face the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Bryan Lucas (30), gets ready inside the locker room before the game before the game as the Christian Brothers High School Falcons face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons Spencer Webb (4), tied his grandfathers WWII dog tag to his shoe before the game as they get ready to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons players ham it up on their phone inside the locker room before they face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Christian Brothers High School Falcons come out of the locker room to face the Oakdale Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship football game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Friday Dec. 2, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Comments