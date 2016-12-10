Paul Rose enjoys his 38th year of coaching soccer at Jesuit

Paul Rose still loves the smell of real grass and the sound of the whistle.
He is in his 38th season of coaching soccer at Jesuit High School, with no thoughts of retirement.
“I don’t know how long I’m going to go, but I don’t feel burned out or tired or any of those things,” said Rose, whose team is 4-1-1.
Rose, a youthful-looking 59 who says he has coached players whose fathers once played for him, has won 760 games – more than any other boys soccer coach in California. He just moved into the No. 4 spot all-time nationally and is 17 wins from No. 3.
He was inducted into the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and three times has been named the National High School Boys Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. His undefeated 2003 team was the NSCAA national Team of the Year, and his teams perennially are ranked among the nation’s best.
Rose has coached a record 11 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship teams, including last year’s squad that went 24-2-1 and beat Oak Ridge 2-1 in the section finale.
Like every other coach in the section this season, Rose is adjusting to coaching at a different time of year.
The section moved boys and girls soccer from the fall and spring season, respectively, to the winter, the CIF’s traditional season for the sport. The goal is to eventually hold Northern California regional and state playoffs. Southern California already holds regional playoffs.
“We’re learning to adapt,” Rose said. “There are a lot of nuances we are trying to work our way through, including the weather.”
Republic FC signings – Republic FC has added several new faces and is bringing back a familiar one with the announcement of five player signings.
Joining the defending USL Western Conference champions are forwards Gabe Gissie, Tyler Blackwood and Lamin Suma, and midfielder Peter McGlynn. Republic FC also has re-signed defender Mike da Fonte.
Gissie, 20, returns to Sacramento after playing last season for Bethlehem Steel FC, a USL affiliate of the MLS Philadelphia Union. Gissie, who escaped war-torn Liberia as a youth, was the youngest member of Republic FC’s 2014 and 2015 teams as a 17- and 18-year old. He had one goal in 18 matches for Bethlehem Steel last season.
Suma, 25, has played in his native Sierra Leone as well as Serbia, Montenegro, Estonia and Finland. Last year, he played for the Philadelphia Fury of the fifth-division American Soccer League.
Blackwood, 25, is a native of London who played last season for the USL’s Arizona United SC (now as the Phoenix Rising FC), with which he scored eight goals, including one against Republic FC. He played previously in England for the second-tier League Championship Queens Park Rangers and on loan with League Two Newport County.
McGlynn, 27, spent the last three years playing in his native Ireland for Drogheda United, the Bray Wanderers and Longford Town. He spent 2013 with the San Jose Earthquakes after being selected out of UC Santa Barbara in the MLS supplemental draft.
Da Fonte overcame an early-season injury to become a key player for Sacramento last year. The former New York Red Bulls II defender was a standout on set pieces, finishing as Republic FC’s No. 2 USL scorer (tied with forward Harry Williams) with four goals.
Guzman joins Preki – Another member of Republic FC’s 2014 USL championship team in its inaugural season is joining former Sacramento coach Preki, the new coach at Saint Louis FC.
Octavio Guzman holds Republic FC’s club record for matches played (88), and is second in matches started (71) and fourth in minutes played (5,626) in three seasons in Sacramento. He had eight goals.
Guzman joins former Republic FC defensive midfielder and captain Ivan Mirkovic and former Sacramento trialist Matt Sheldon in St. Louis. Sheldon, a defender who played at UC Davis, spent last season as a teammate of Mirkovic’s with the Orange County Blues FC.
Bill Paterson: 916-326-5506, @SacBee_BillP
