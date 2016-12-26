’Tis the season for girls and boys basketball tournaments

’Tis the season for high school basketball tournaments.
As area students enjoy the rest of the holiday break, scores of their basketball-playing classmates are competing in showcase tournaments near and far. Coaches embrace such events even while dealing with fundraising and lodging. Coaches particularly welcome the opportunity for their players to bond while exploring venues away from home, including beaches.
The 17th West Coast Jamboree, which begins Tuesday, is the largest girls tournament in the country, featuring strong programs in 16 brackets at various East Bay locations. The elite Gold and Platinum brackets will be held at Los Positas College in Livermore. Among the area programs in the event are No. 1 McClatchy, No. 2 Sacramento, No. 4 Folsom, No. 5 Elk Grove, No. 7 Antelope, No. 8 Del Oro, No. 9 St. Francis and No. 10 Rio Linda. For more information, visit westcoastjamboree.org.
200 Michele Massari’s coaching victories with the Sacramento girls
McClatchy, Sacramento and national power St. Mary’s of Stockton join touted Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa, Chaminade of West Hills, Salesian of Richmond, Sacred Heart of San Francisco and Pleasant Valley of Chico in the Platinum field. Pleasant Valley opened the season with a 67-54 win over Sacramento. The Vikings also lost 58-52 to unbeaten Folsom.
McClatchy and Sacramento are Metropolitan Conference rivals. In a battle of The Sacramento Bee’s top-ranked teams, McClatchy beat preseason No. 1 Oak Ridge 59-43 to win the Trojan Toss-Up in El Dorado Hills, avenging a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinal loss last season. Utah-bound guard Jordan Cruz of McClatchy earned the tournament MVP honor. Kamaree Donald and versatile Kamryn Hall, called the “Swiss Army Knife” by Lions coach Jeff Ota, also earned all-tournament honors.
Sacramento started 1-4 amid a challenging schedule, then won the Derril Kipp Division of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix with a 4-0 showing. The Dragons topped Woodinville of Washington 46-34 in the final behind guard RyAnne Walters, who made seven 3-pointers and had 24 points. During the event, coach Michele Massari notched her 200th victory with the Dragons, dating to 2008.
No. 3 Oak Ridge is playing in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in Moreno Valley, No. 6 West Campus is competing in the Naples Holiday Shootout in Florida, and No. 11 Roseville is participating in the Tournament of Champions in Huntington Beach.
Boys in action – Fresh off tournament titles, top-ranked Woodcreek and No. 2 Sheldon are playing in the Rancho Mirage Tournament.
Woodcreek won the Running with the Pack Touranament by beating host Cosumnes Oaks 63-37 in the final. The Timberwolves (11-0) are led by 6-foot-11 junior center Jordan Brown, a two-time Bee All-Metro player and the region’s most sought national recruit.
Sheldon (5-0) won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, beating Lone Peak of Highland, Utah, 59-49 in the final behind guards Elishja Duplechan and Drew Cobb. The Huskies don’t play a local team again until the Delta League opener at Monterey Trail on Jan. 4.
75 Years for Placer’s Kendall Arnett Tournament, the state’s oldest
Sacramento is the host school working with the Sacramento Sports Commission in the St. Hope Elite Hoop Classic, which began Monday and continues to grow as one of the top events in the state. Area teams competing include No. 3 Folsom, No. 5 Burbank, No. 7 Sacramento, No. 9 Christian Brothers and No. 14 Kennedy.
Fourth-ranked Capital Christian is playing in the MaxPreps Holiday Classic in Palm Springs, and No. 12 Whitney and No. 13 Granite Bay are participating in the Surf & Slam Tournament in San Diego. Whitney beat then-No. 10 Granite Bay 65-59 on Wednesday for its first home win over a Bee Top 10 team in the program’s 10-year history, according to coach Nick French.
Golden oldie – The No. 10 Placer boys host the 75th Kendall Arnett Tournament, the state’s oldest, that starts Wednesday at storied Earl Crabbe Gym.
Hillmen coach Mark Lee is in his 22nd successive Arnett, and he may have his best team. Placer seeks its first tournament repeat since 1997-98. Led by 6-8 forward-center Jeremy Lillis, last season’s Arnett MVP, the Hillmen (11-1) beat Central Section power Buchanan of Clovis in the Rocklin Holiday Tournament final. They also defeated defending Division III section champion Weston Ranch of Stockton, which eliminated Placer in the section semifinals last season.
Boys Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. Woodcreek (1) 11-0
2. Sheldon (3) 5-0
3. Folsom (4) 9-1
4. Capital Christian (2) 4-4
5. Burbank (5) 8-1
6. Jesuit (6) 4-3
7. Sacramento (7) 3-4
8. Vista del Lago (8) 9-3
9. Christian Brothers (9) 5-2
10. Placer (13) 11-1
11. Rio Linda (11) 10-2
12. Whitney (14) 7-2
13. Granite Bay (10) 8-3
14. Kennedy (17) 5-3
15. Inderkum (15) 7-2
16. Antelope (18) 6-2
17. Liberty Ranch (16) 8-4
18. Cosumnes Oaks (–) 5-2
19. Franklin (–) 6-3
20. Marysville (20) 12-0
Girls
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. McClatchy (2) 7-1
2. Sacramento (4) 5-4
3. Oak Ridge (1) 5-4
4. Folsom (6) 12-0
5. Elk Grove (3) 6-2
6. West Campus (5) 4-3
7. Antelope (8) 5-1
8. Del Oro (17) 10-1
9. St. Francis (7) 4-4
10. Rio Linda (9) 8-2
11. Roseville (15) 6-3
12. Capital Christian (12) 6-3
13. Rocklin (–) 7-5
14. Whitney (–) 4-3
15. Vista del Lago (–) 10-2
16. Rio Americano (–) 7-3
17. Franklin (14) 8-2
18. River City (–) 8-4
19. Monterey Trail (–) 6-1
20. Colfax (20) 10-3
